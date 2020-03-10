Left Menu
Development News Edition

SA should do anything to win upcoming Men's T20 World Cup: Jonty Rhodes

Former Proteas cricketer Jonty Rhodes has said that South Africa should look to do anything to win the upcoming Men's T20 World Cup.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 15:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 15:42 IST
SA should do anything to win upcoming Men's T20 World Cup: Jonty Rhodes
Former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes . Image Credit: ANI

Former Proteas cricketer Jonty Rhodes has said that South Africa should look to do anything to win the upcoming Men's T20 World Cup. His remarks come as the Proteas look to bring AB de Villiers out of retirement for the upcoming tournament.

"I think it's interesting because it's a tough call. You want your best team to play, it's also tough on the guys who then miss out. You know AB is a very special player so then do you set a precedent for a guy like AB de Villiers if he is not playing for South Africa, I mean why are you selecting him," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Rhodes as saying. "I suppose a lot of people watch how he performed at the IPL but just watching him in the Big Bash, he's such a class player; I'm a big fan of AB de Villiers. I'm just not sure of the precedent. If you want to win a T20 World Cup, you should do anything to win it," he added.

If AB de Villiers indeed gets selected in the Proteas lineup, it would mean the that one guy would indeed miss out on the chance of playing in the tournament. "You are not breaking any rules, you are setting a slight precedent and you are going to be upsetting a few players who are going to miss out. But a team without AB de Villiers or a team with AB de Villiers... I'd love to see that guy play," Rhodes said.

"Although difficult to answer that because I'm not somebody who is missing out, I'm also not from the administration about setting this kind of precedent, so I don't have to make that call. It'll just be great to see AB de Villiers play at a World Cup again for us," he added. Last year, giving the fans something to rejoice, de Villiers had revealed that he is considering to come out of retirement to play the upcoming Men's T20 World Cup.

"I would love to. I've been talking to 'Bouch' (new South Africa coach Mark Boucher), (new director of cricket) Graeme Smith and (captain) Faf (du Plessis) back home, we're all keen to make it happen," cricket.com.au had quoted De Villiers as saying. "So I'm thinking of throwing my name in the hat and hoping that everything will work out," he added.The 35-year-old had announced his retirement from international cricket on May 23, 2018.

However, he tried to stage a comeback in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 but was not able to reach an agreement with the management. The ICC T20 World Cup 2020 will commence from October 18 and will conclude on November 15 in Australia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Protests against CAA only politically motivated:Union minister

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday said agitations against the Citizenship Amendment Act were only politically motivated and nothing else. The CAA came under the central list and hence none could oppose it, Meghwal said,addressing ...

Soccer-Gladbach v Cologne Bundesliga game to be played in empty stadium

Borussia Moenchengladbach will host Cologne in the Bundesliga in front of empty stands on Wednesday after the city ruled in favour of the ban due to the coronavirus. The game, postponed last month following a storm warning, will be the firs...

China's Xi says virus 'basically curbed' at epicentre

Chinese President Xi Jinping declared Tuesday that the spread of the deadly coronavirus epidemic has been basically curbed at its epicentre in Hubei province and its capital WuhanXi said initial success has been made in stabilising the situ...

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm. . DEL39 CONG-SCINDIA-5THLD RESIGN In setback for Cong, Scindia resigns from party, looks as BJP as MP govt teeters on edge New Delhi In a massive setback for the Congress, it...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020