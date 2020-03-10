Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jonty Rhodes wants de Villiers in SA squad for T20 World Cup

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 17:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 17:03 IST
Jonty Rhodes wants de Villiers in SA squad for T20 World Cup

South Africa must do anything to win the T20 World Cup, including exploring the option of bringing back the great AB de Villiers from retirement, former player Jonty Rhodes has suggested. The 36-year-old de Villiers hasn't played international cricket for nearly two years, having announced his retirement in May 2018. It was later revealed that he made an offer to play the 50-over World Cup last year, but was turned down by the national selectors.

"I'm a big fan of AB de Villiers. I'm just not sure of the precedent. If you want to win a T20 World Cup, you should do anything to win it," Rhodes was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. "I suppose a lot of people watch how he performed at the IPL but just watching him in the Big Bash, he's such a class player." The ICC T20 World Cup 2020 will commence from October 18 and conclude on November 15 in Australia.

"I think it's interesting because it's a tough call. You want your best team to play, it's also tough on the guys who then miss out. You know AB is a very special player so then do you set a precedent for a guy like AB de Villiers if he is not playing for South Africa, I mean why are you selecting him." One of the game's best fielders, Rhodes, however, also felt a move like calling de Villiers back may mean leaving out a player who would be in contention in the lead-up to the tournament. "You are not breaking any rules, you are setting a slight precedent and you are going to be upsetting a few players who are going to miss out. But a team without AB de Villiers or a team with AB de Villiers... I'd love to see that guy play," Rhodes said.

He added, "Although difficult to answer that because I'm not somebody who is missing out, I'm also not from the administration about setting this kind of precedent, so I don't have to make that call. "It'll just be great to see AB de Villiers play at a World Cup again for us," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Pujara, Vasavada wear down Bengal with marathon stand on day two

Cheteshwar Pujara and Arpit Vasavada gave a masterclass in defensive batting with a five-hour partnership on day two, taking Saurashtra to a strong position in their Ranji Trophy final against Bengal here on Tuesday. Their 142-run s...

Saudi Aramco says to hike output, escalating price war

Energy titan Saudi Aramco said Tuesday it will boost crude oil supplies to 12.3 million barrels per day in April, flooding markets as it escalates a price war with Russia. Riyadh had already slashed its price for April delivery after Russia...

Protests against CAA only politically motivated:Union minister

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday said agitations against the Citizenship Amendment Act were only politically motivated and nothing else. The CAA came under the central list and hence none could oppose it, Meghwal said,addressing ...

Soccer-Gladbach v Cologne Bundesliga game to be played in empty stadium

Borussia Moenchengladbach will host Cologne in the Bundesliga in front of empty stands on Wednesday after the city ruled in favour of the ban due to the coronavirus. The game, postponed last month following a storm warning, will be the firs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020