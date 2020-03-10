Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rudisha says back on track and chasing history after losing way

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 18:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 18:00 IST
Rudisha says back on track and chasing history after losing way

David Rudisha says he is back on track after injuries, partying and a close shave with death in his bid to become the first man to win three successive 800 metres Olympic titles. The 31-year-old Kenyan's world record run of 1min 40.91sec to win the 800m in London in 2012 was hailed as the greatest track performance of those Games by many, including global athletics chief Sebastian Coe.

Rudisha returned in Rio to defend his title but the four years since have been frustrating for him in terms of injuries interrupting his training and he has not run competitively since July 2017. It has also been upsetting off the track with his father Daniel -- a 4x400m relay silver medallist in the 1968 Olympics -- passing away last year.

The two-time world outdoor champion at 800m also saw his weight balloon as he confessed to looking for "a bit of destruction to distract". He was more reserved about how he found that difficult period when he spoke to the BBC.

"Well, I, you know, I have never really directly spoken about partying but, you know, just a social life that everybody has the right to enjoy," he said. "Whenever we have a (athletics) meet, sometimes we go to socialise, to go out for instance. That is normal life.

"I never meant anything extreme, because that is not what I do... Sometimes when you have friends, you go out and throw a party and so forth, and that is actually what I meant." Rudisha said returning to training had altered his mindset for the better. "I am happy," he said.

"I missed the track and I missed training for the past two years. "Whenever I am out there and training I feel like I am doing what I really truly love, and I am passionate about it.

"If I make the team, go to Tokyo, qualify for the final and be in that final, yes I will say I will be standing there as a potential gold medallist, or medallist in that event. "But before I get there I cannot start counting things that are not ready yet." Rudisha says he is fortunate to even be around to have a tilt at making history as his car had a head-on collision with a bus -- which was on the wrong side of the road -- last year.

His car was written off but he emerged unscathed physically but the mental scars remain. "Actually I don't even have words to explain the accident," he said.

"It was really horrific and scary. It was not easy and everybody, every time, kept asking me: 'How did you even survive? How did you get out of that car?' "To come out without a single scratch was just like a miracle." AFP PDS PDS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Holi in Mumbai: Over 4,600 people held for traffic offences

Holi celebrations in Mumbai on Tuesday may have been subdued due to the novel coronavirus threat but police personnel manning the metropolis streets and CCTV cameras keeping a hawk eye managed to catch over 4,600 thousand traffic offenders,...

U.S. airlines ditch 2020 forecasts, slash flights on virus hit

Leading U.S. airlines American and Delta suspended 2020 financial forecasts on Tuesday and took drastic further measures to combat the impact of the coronavirus as the head of smaller rival Southwest took a 10 pay cut. The sector has been h...

Soccer-Olympiakos, Nottingham Forest owner Marinakis has coronavirus

The owner of Greeces most successful soccer club Olympiakos and English Championship side Nottingham Forest said on Tuesday he had contracted the coronavirus. Evangelos Marinakis, a 52-year-old Greek businessman, said he was well and receiv...

Swedish health agency says risk of local coronavirus contagion now "very high"

Swedens Public Health Agency on Tuesday raised the risk level for local contagion of the new coronavirus to very high from moderate and said it was seeing signs of community spread in the Nordic country. The agency said in a statement it wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020