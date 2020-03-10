Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus forces first Bundesliga game behind closed doors

  • PTI
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 18:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 18:01 IST
Coronavirus forces first Bundesliga game behind closed doors
Image Credit: Pixabay

Wednesday's Rhine derby between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Cologne will be held behind closed doors due to the coronavirus, the first game in Bundesliga history to be played without fans, officials said Tuesday. Bundesliga games had been going ahead as usual, even as the number of people testing positive for the coronavirus continued to rise in Germany, passing 1,000 on Monday.

Yet on Sunday, the country's health minister Jens Spahn requested that all events with more than 1,000 people be canceled "until further notice". German Football League (DFL) chief Christian Seifert warned Sunday that "the season must end by mid-May" in order to ensure clarity over promotion, relegation, and qualification for international competition.

The decision to close stadium doors will ultimately be made on a case-by-case basis by regional authorities. On Tuesday, local authorities ordered the Ruhr derby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke to take place on Saturday to be played in an empty stadium.

Dortmund's Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain in Paris on Wednesday will also be played behind closed doors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Holi in Mumbai: Over 4,600 people held for traffic offences

Holi celebrations in Mumbai on Tuesday may have been subdued due to the novel coronavirus threat but police personnel manning the metropolis streets and CCTV cameras keeping a hawk eye managed to catch over 4,600 thousand traffic offenders,...

U.S. airlines ditch 2020 forecasts, slash flights on virus hit

Leading U.S. airlines American and Delta suspended 2020 financial forecasts on Tuesday and took drastic further measures to combat the impact of the coronavirus as the head of smaller rival Southwest took a 10 pay cut. The sector has been h...

Soccer-Olympiakos, Nottingham Forest owner Marinakis has coronavirus

The owner of Greeces most successful soccer club Olympiakos and English Championship side Nottingham Forest said on Tuesday he had contracted the coronavirus. Evangelos Marinakis, a 52-year-old Greek businessman, said he was well and receiv...

Swedish health agency says risk of local coronavirus contagion now "very high"

Swedens Public Health Agency on Tuesday raised the risk level for local contagion of the new coronavirus to very high from moderate and said it was seeing signs of community spread in the Nordic country. The agency said in a statement it wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020