Mohun Bagan clinch I-League title after beating Aizawl FC 1-0
Indian football heavyweights Mohun Bagan clinched their second I-League title with a 1-0 win over Aizawl FC with four rounds to go in the season here on Tuesday. Senegalese striker Baba Diawara scored the all-important goal for Mohun Bagan in the 80th minute to beat former champions Aizawl in their 16th round match and give their supporters a memorable Holi gift.
With Tuesday's win, Mohun Bagan have 39 points from 16 matches. They are 16 points ahead of second-placed East Bengal (23 points from 16 matches) who cannot catch up their arch city rivals even if they win all their four remaining matches.
Mohun Bagan's first I-League title came in 2014-15 season..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
