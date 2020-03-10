Left Menu
Soccer-Liverpool's Henderson, Robertson fit for Atletico clash

  Reuters
  • Liverpool
  Updated: 10-03-2020 20:56 IST
  Created: 10-03-2020 20:39 IST
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and left-back Andy Robertson are available for Wednesday's Champions League last-16, a second-leg tie against Atletico Madrid at Anfield, but first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker has been ruled out. Henderson has not played since injuring his hamstring in Liverpool's 1-0 defeat in the first leg of the tie in Spain three weeks ago, but returned to full training on Sunday, manager Juergen Klopp said.

Robertson sat out Liverpool's 2-1 Premier League win over Bournemouth on Saturday after tweaking his hamstring in training. "Hendo is ready," Klopp told a news conference on Tuesday. "Whether we do that, I don't know – maybe I know but I don't say. "Ali (hip) will not be ready, that's for sure. And he won't be ready for Monday (when Liverpool visit Everton in the league)."

Robertson, who had an ankle injury earlier in the campaign, said he had sat out the weekend's match so he would be ready for the Atletico game. "Friday I felt my hamstring," the Scotland international said. "Obviously, I thought I was fine but I missed out as a precaution."

Klopp said Liverpool would look to make the most of their home advantage against the Spanish side. "It's halftime for us," he added. "We use that normally in a critical way. This time we had three weeks, not 15 minutes. We want to use that time.

"Our crowd will be our advantage and we have to use it with the performance on the pitch. It has to be exceptional because they defend deep and have a counter-attacking threat."

