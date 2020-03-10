Left Menu
Texans keep TE Fells, K Fairbairn with new deals

The Houston Texans agreed to new contracts with tight end Darren Fells and kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn, according to multiple reports Tuesday. Fells agreed to a two-year, $7 million deal to remain with the team ahead of the start of free agency.

Fells, who turns 34 next month, caught a career-high seven touchdown passes in 2019 with the Texans and also set a personal-best mark with 34 receptions. He was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year on March 18. In his sixth NFL season, Fells became a regular for Houston due to injuries at the position.

He previously spent time with the Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns, and Arizona Cardinals and has 102 career catches. Fells signed a one-year deal with Houston prior to the 2019 season.

Fairbairn was due to become an unrestricted free agent and agreed to a reported four-year, $17.65 million deal. Fairbairn played last season under a $3.095 million restricted free agent tender. The 26-year-old has played three seasons in Houston and has connected on 77 of 92 field-goal attempts (83.7 percent) with a career-long of 55 yards. He has converted 91.7 percent of his 121 field goal attempts.

