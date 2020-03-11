Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics 2020 set to break new record - gender equality

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 03:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 03:51 IST
Olympics 2020 set to break new record - gender equality

By Matthew Lavietes NEW YORK, March 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The Tokyo 2020 Olympics is on track for a new record - having an almost equal number of female and male athletes for the first time, the International Committee (IOC) announced on Tuesday.

The percentage of female athletes competing at the Olympics in Japan in July is expected to rise to nearly 49% - from 34% in 1996, according to a statement from the IOC. The IOC said it is committed to reaching full gender parity for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"It has been more of a marathon than a sprint, but female Olympians are at last catching their male counterparts in the numbers game," the IOC said in a statement. The announcement is part of the international sports organization's greater push for women's rights.

This month the IOC announced that it will have full gender representation across all 206 teams and change its rules to allow one male and one female athlete to jointly carry their flag during the Opening Ceremony. It has also taken a leadership role in the U.N. Women's Sports For Generation Equality Initiative, which aims to advance gender equality in and through sports.

Women's advocacy groups applauded the IOC move. "When it comes to equity and inclusion in sports, the world has come a long way, but we still have a long way to go," the Women's Sports Foundation, a nonprofit focused on female involvement in sports, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "The IOC's announcement is warranted and encouraging; it signals great progress toward the ultimate goal of full equality in the Olympic Games, which continues to be a long journey."

But news of gender equality milestones were marred by growing concerns over whether the Tokyo Olympics will be cancelled as world health officials advise against large gatherings in order to contain the coronavirus. Japan has more than 1,000 cases of the virus, resulting in 16 deaths as of Tuesday. Globally there are more than 100,000 confirmed cases and 3,600 deaths.

Olympic organizers dismissed speculation that the Tokyo Summer Games could be canceled at a briefing last week. However, the torch lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia, Greece, will be held without spectators after organizers on Monday introduced tighter measures to protect against the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

Samsung Display asks Vietnam not to quarantine 700 engineers from virus-hit S.Korea

Financial stories - March 10

Call centre workers, Zumba dance teachers among new S.Korea coronavirus cases

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Spring training roundup: Phillies beat Twins, Harper exits game

J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run homer and Logan Forsythe also went deep as the Philadelphia Phillies recorded a 5-1 victory over the visiting Minnesota Twins on Tuesday at Clearwater, Fla. Philadelphias Bryce Harper departed in the first inning...

New York Auto Show postponed to August because of coronavirus

The New York auto show is being postponed until August because of the coronavirus outbreak, the latest in a string of large gatherings canceled because of health concerns.The April show will be rescheduled for Aug. 28 Sept. 6, with two day...

U.S. warns Taliban that level of violence 'not conducive' for peace process

The United States warned the Taliban on Tuesday that the current high level of violence by the insurgents was not conducive to advancing the peace process as the United Nations Security Council backed a U.S.-led push to end Afghanistans 18-...

Olympics 2020 set to break new record - gender equality

By Matthew Lavietes NEW YORK, March 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The Tokyo 2020 Olympics is on track for a new record - having an almost equal number of female and male athletes for the first time, the International Committee IOC announc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020