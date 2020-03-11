Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pelicans, Kings tussle in meeting of playoff hopefuls

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 05:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 05:17 IST
Pelicans, Kings tussle in meeting of playoff hopefuls

Two teams tied for ninth place in the Western Conference playoff race with 18 games remaining go head-to-head Wednesday night when the New Orleans Pelicans visit the Sacramento Kings. The Pelicans have won two straight and the Kings seven of 10 leading into the teams' second of three regular-season meetings.

The teams will meet again March 22 at New Orleans, with the Pelicans, a 117-115 winner when the playoff hopefuls squared off in January, needing to win one of two to clinch the season series and potentially a critical tiebreaker. The game will be Zion Williamson's first in the California capital since his injury-delayed NBA debut on Jan. 22. The Pelicans have gone 6-3 in his previous nine first-time visits to NBA sites.

One of those wins came Sunday at Minnesota, where Williamson scored 23 points and teammate Jrue Holiday had 37 in a 120-107 win over the Timberwolves. The duo combined to go 12 of 15 from the free-throw line as the Pelicans continued a recent trend of getting more foul-shot opportunities.

They had 28 in Friday's win over Miami and 31 Sunday against the Timberwolves -- each being significantly more than their season average of 23.2. Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said getting to the charity stripe makes a difference and gave the powerful Williamson credit for the upswing.

"I think what he's done, and we've struggled with this in the last few years, is we have a tough time getting in the bonus," Gentry told reporters after Sunday's game. "With him on the floor, that's happened a lot more frequently than it has in the past. He creates foul situations. Those fouls where we're taking it out of bounds with four, five minutes to go have become bonus free throws." With Williamson sidelined for the Jan. 4 meeting in Sacramento, the Kings got three more free throws than the Pelicans but failed to take advantage. One big reason: De'Aaron Fox went just 5 of 11 on a 17-point night.

Fox has fixed the problem in recent outings, going 37 of 40 (92.5 percent) in Sacramento's last five games. "I work on that type of stuff every day," Fox tld reporters after making 10 straight free throws in Sunday's 118-113 loss to Toronto. "At the end of the day, if I want to be one of those players in the league, I have to be comfortable getting to the line and knocking them down. I obviously feel like I should get more free throws, but for the ones I'm getting to the line, I know I have to make them."

The loss to the Raptors tipped off a four-game homestand for the Kings. They'll also see Brooklyn and Dallas in the next six days. New Orleans will be playing for the second time on a four-game trip. It gets tougher from here: Friday at Utah, and Saturday in Los Angeles against the Clippers.

Sacramento's Harrison Barnes was the leading scorer in the earlier Kings-Pelicans duel, going for 30 points. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Financial stories - March 10

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

Samsung Display asks Vietnam not to quarantine 700 engineers from virus-hit S.Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Biden projected to score easy wins in Missouri and Mississippi

Joe Biden was projected to cruise to easy wins in Democratic presidential contests in Missouri and Mississippi on Tuesday, striking an early blow against rival Bernie Sanders on a day when six states made their choices in the race to challe...

UK to ramp up coronavirus fight in first budget of Johnson government

Britains new finance minister Rishi Sunak will pledge billions of pounds to fight the impact of coronavirus on Wednesday, and the Bank of England might add its firepower to the attempt to stave off the risk of a new recession.Sunak, in the ...

U.S. urged to downgrade Thailand in annual human trafficking report

By Nanchanok Wongsamuth BANGKOK, March 11 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The U.S. State Department should downgrade Thailand in its annual report on human trafficking, rights groups said on Wednesday, citing the Southeast Asian nations lack o...

Coachella music festival postponed until October over coronavirus

The Coachella music festival in the Southern California desert has been postponed for six months until October because of concerns over the coronavirus, organizer Goldenvoice said on Tuesday.The festival, one of the biggest in the world, br...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020