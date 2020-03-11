Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women's Chess GP: Harika goes down to Stefanova in eighth round

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lausanne
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 09:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 09:29 IST
Women's Chess GP: Harika goes down to Stefanova in eighth round

Indian Grandmaster Dronavalli Harika went down to Bulgaria's Antoaneta Stefanova slipping to seventh place with only four points after the eighth round in the FIDE Women's Grand Prix chess tournament. The lower-rated Stefanova (Elo 2453) outlasted the Indian no.2 (Elo rating 2518) in a 95-move game late on Tuesday to improve to 3.5 points.

The Indian world No. 9 faces Russian Alina Kashlinskaya in the ninth round later on Wednesday. Kashlinskaya, who was the joint leader with compatriot Alexandra Goryachkina after the seventh round, lost to world champion Ju Wenjun to slip to joint second spot. It was the first win in the tournament for Ju Wenjun, who made the most of a blunder by her opponent on the 22nd move and took her tally to four points.

Georgian Nana Dzagnidze outplayed Frenchwoman Marie Sebag in 34 moves to joint Goryachkina at the top of the standings with five points. There are three more rounds to go in the strong 12-player tournament including the world champion Wenjun, which is the third in the series of four Grand Prix from which two with the highest points tally would qualify for the next candidates event.

Results: Round 8: Dronavalli Harika (IND) 4 lost to Antoaneta Stefanova (BUL) 3.5; Anna Muzychuk (UKR) 4.5 drew with Zhansaya Abdumalik (KAZ) 4.5; Alexandra Goryachkina (RUS) 5 drew with Pia Cramling (SWE) 4; Mariya Muzychuk (UKR) 4.5 beat Alexandra Kosteniuk (RUS) 2; Nana Dzagnidze (GEO) 5 beat Marie Sebag (FRA) 2.5; Alena Kashlinskaya (RUS) 4.5 lost to Ju Wenjun (CHN) 4..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

Financial stories - March 10

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

OLYMPICS-In Tokyo, a growing sense of angst over virus-hit Games

For weeks, Olympic organisers have relentlessly pushed a consistent message The Summer Games in Tokyo will not be cancelled or postponed. As recently as Thursday, Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto said cancellation or delay of the Games woul...

U.S. Treasury will likely extend deadline for filing tax due to coronavirus - WSJ

The Trump administration will likely push back the April 15 deadline to file taxes as part of efforts to curb the coronavirus effects on U.S. households and businesses, the Wall Street Journal reported late on Tuesday, citing a U.S. officia...

FOREX-Dollar resumes descent against safe-haven currencies as virus spreads

The dollar resumed its descent against the safe-haven Japanese yen and the Swiss franc on Wednesday as investors worried over how much governments and central banks can do to limit the economic damage from the coronavirus epidemic.The moves...

Delhi riots a pre-planned conspiracy: Manik Sarkar

Alleging that the violence in Delhi was a pre-planned conspiracy, former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar started a drive to raise funds for those affected by the clashes. Urging people to help the riot survivors, Sarkar raised questions...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020