Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hamilton chases Schumacher as virus-hit F1 season roars into life

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 09:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 09:41 IST
Hamilton chases Schumacher as virus-hit F1 season roars into life

Lewis Hamilton believes his all-conquering Mercedes is even better than last year as he begins his bid to equal Michael Schumacher's record seven world crowns at an Australian Grand Prix given the green light despite coronavirus fears. The British driver has been the dominant force in recent times, winning five of the previous six titles, including in 2019 when he bettered legendary five-time Argentine champion Juan Manuel Fangio.

"It's been intense, with a huge amount of work from everybody at the track and back home at the factories," the 35-year-old said of preparations overshadowed by concerns about the virus and its impact on the sport. "The car's feeling like a step forward from last year," Hamilton added after pre-season testing.

"But it's clear we've still got a few issues we need to iron out," said the driver who won 11 of last season's 21 grands prix. Mercedes head into the race with a new dual-axis steering system (DAS), which has inevitably sparked complaints from other teams over whether it is legal.

There were fears the Melbourne race may be ditched due to travel restrictions affecting team personnel, particularly from Italy-based Ferrari. But it is going ahead with ticket sales "very strong", in contrast to the second race in Bahrain next week which will be run behind closed doors to combat spread of the disease.

The Chinese Grand Prix in April has been postponed. While Hamilton has taken every pole at Albert Park since 2014, he has won just once in that time, and it was teammate Valtteri Bottas who sizzled at pre-season testing.

The steely Finn will be looking for a second successive win in Australia after sweeping to an emphatic victory last year, a massive 20.9 seconds ahead of Hamilton. - Dominant Mercedes - ===================== "On a good day, when I get 100 percent out of myself, I feel I can beat anyone. But how to be there at every race weekend -- that's the tricky thing," Bottas said.

So dominant were Mercedes in 2019 that Ferrari had to wait until the 13th race at Belgium in September for their first win, courtesy of new boy Charles Leclerc. Team principal Mattia Binotto said after testing that Ferrari's new engine was "not as strong" as last year, bad news for the Scuderia as they chase a first drivers' title since 2007.

But with Italy one of the countries worst-hit by the coronavirus, he wants Ferrari to "put a smile on people's faces" this weekend. "We know that the opposition is strong, but we also know that it is the start of a long season where development rate, reliability, and our operational effectiveness will be key," he said.

They have a revamped engine after rivals last year expressed suspicions about Ferrari's straight-line speed superiority, though a probe by motorsport's governing body FIA was unable to prove the Maranello team had cheated. Leclerc, 22, overshadowed teammate Sebastian Vettel in his debut season for Ferrari, with the German four-time world champion looking to reassert himself this year.

- Verstappen 'ready' - ====================== Binotto insisted they would start on an equal footing, a stance Vettel accepted after a 2019 where he won only once, in Singapore. "I don't see Charles going up and me going down. We have the same car and, for me, it doesn't change anything. That was also the case last season," he said.

Leclerc won two races to beat Vettel to fourth place in the world championship by 24 points. Flying Dutchman Max Verstappen was third behind the two Mercedes drivers last year and could be one of Hamilton's closest challengers in his Red Bull, which excelled in testing.

"I definitely feel ready for Melbourne," said Verstappen, who won three races last year, adding that he and teammate Alex Albon had no complaints with the car. "Overall I think the pace looks pretty good." In the midfield, Renault, McLaren and Racing Point will all be looking to set down a season marker in Australia.

Canadian Nicholas Latifi will be the only rookie on the grid, replacing Robert Kubica at Williams, while Esteban Ocon returns to the grid for Renault alongside Daniel Ricciardo..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

Financial stories - March 10

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

China stocks hold steady on cooling virus worries, policy hopes; Hong Kong flat

China stocks held steady on Wednesday, as worries over the coronavirus outbreak in the country ebbed after President Xi Jinpings visit to Wuhan, and as investors expect Beijings stimulus to underpin its economy. The CSI300 index fell 0.1 to...

OLYMPICS-In Tokyo, a growing sense of angst over virus-hit Games

For weeks, Olympic organisers have relentlessly pushed a consistent message The Summer Games in Tokyo will not be cancelled or postponed. As recently as Thursday, Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto said cancellation or delay of the Games woul...

U.S. Treasury will likely extend deadline for filing tax due to coronavirus - WSJ

The Trump administration will likely push back the April 15 deadline to file taxes as part of efforts to curb the coronavirus effects on U.S. households and businesses, the Wall Street Journal reported late on Tuesday, citing a U.S. officia...

FOREX-Dollar resumes descent against safe-haven currencies as virus spreads

The dollar resumed its descent against the safe-haven Japanese yen and the Swiss franc on Wednesday as investors worried over how much governments and central banks can do to limit the economic damage from the coronavirus epidemic.The moves...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020