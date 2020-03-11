Left Menu
Development News Edition

Big talk is forgotten, it's performance which stays: Mary Kom after qualifying for Olympics

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 12:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 12:43 IST
Big talk is forgotten, it's performance which stays: Mary Kom after qualifying for Olympics

Indian boxing icon M C Mary Kom pulled no punches as she lambasted critics and challengers after securing her second Olympic appearance, saying those who bring politics into sports should remember that it's performance that creates legacy, not big statements. Speaking to PTI from Amman, Jordan after booking her Olympic berth by making the semifinals of the Asia/Oceania Qualifiers, Mary Kom (51kg) also said her experience of over two decades will be her biggest weapon against younger opponents in Tokyo. She ended with a bronze at the qualifiers. "It is huge for me. I feel as if I have proved myself. It really means a lot and a huge weight is off my shoulders. I hope it changes mindset of people who are against me, people who try to manipulate and bring politics into sport," the 37-year-old six-time world and five-time Asian champion said. "...talking outside the ring can only fetch headlines. Those headlines will be forgotten and after that, it's just the performance. If you talk big and the results don't add up, it will hurt you in the long run. So let your punches do the talking and create a legacy that won't be forgotten," she added. Her reference was to the selection controversy that preceded the qualifiers when former junior world champion Nikhat Zareen sought Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju's intervention while demanding a trial bout against the Manipuri. The ill-tempered and hyped trial bout was won by Mary Kom. "Politics should not dictate sports. It is not good for India. I am just thankful to god that I could prove that I am right, that I am worthy," said the boxer whose maiden Olympic appearance was in 2012 when women's boxing made its debut at the Games. She brought home a bronze that year.

"I have never done anything bad to anyone. I respect everyone, senior or junior, doesn't matter to me. But when I am questioned the way I was, it is irritating for me. There should be respect, that's all. Be nice and I will be nice to you," she added. "Again and again and again, I am just dragged. I can say a lot but that negativity is behind me. I have proved myself inside the ring and I would let the matter rest. I am looking forward to my second Olympics," she further said referring to similar past furores involving Pinki Jangra and L Sarita Devi. Talking about Olympics, Mary Kom feels her experience of over two decades will help her reach the podium for a better medal than 2012. "Experience allows me to control the pace of bouts. I face a lot of aggressive and fast girls now but what they don't have is experience and I ensure that it becomes my biggest weapon.

"You can be the fittest and the fastest boxer around but I will always have the experience to dictate how the bout goes. This is what is going to be my biggest advantage at the Olympics," she said. But what about the uncertainty looming on the fate of the Olympics due to the global novel coronavirus outbreak, which has left over 4,000 dead and more than 100,000 infected. "Of course I am concerned, it has spread so widely. We have to be careful, not just me but all the athletes. I have heard about the speculation that the Olympics might be cancelled.

"But What can I say? It's not in my hands but I am confident that this will be brought under control and the Olympics will be held as scheduled. Let's see what happens," she said. Will it have a bearing on her training plans given that travelling outside for it may not be an option due to the coronavirus threat. "...I will see about that. I will have a discussion with my coach (Chhote Lal Yadav) and figure out my plan after that," she said. The Tokyo Olympics will also be her last. Given the enormity of her achievements, it is bound to be an emotionally overwhelming campaign in Tokyo. But Mary Kom said there is lots to take care of before she can allow emotions to step in. "It will be emotional no doubt. There will be lots of pressure as well and it will not be easy to deal with all that," she said.

"But I will try my best like always. In fact, I will rather just focus on getting the results I want, the emotions can wait for until after that," she added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Haas, McLaren Formula One team members tested for coronavirus

Two members of the Haas Formula One team and one from McLaren were quarantined on Wednesday as a precaution amid coronavirus fears ahead of Sundays season-opening race in Melbourne. Two members of team have been quarantined and remain in ho...

German chancellor, health minister to hold news conference on coronavirus at 1030 GMT

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Health Minister Jens Spahn will hold a news conference on the coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday 1030 GMT, organisers said.Merkel and Spahn will answer questions in Berlin from reporters together with Loth...

TAKE A LOOK-Bank of England cuts rates to 0.25%

The Bank of England unexpectedly cut interest rates by half a percentage point to 0.25 on Wednesday in a move to bolster Britains economy against disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak.Following are the main stories BoE cuts rates t...

Taliban say conditional prisoner release order by Afghan govt is against deal with U.S.

The conditional prisoner release order announced by the Afghan government is against the U.S.-Taliban agreement signed in Doha last month, a spokesman for the group said on Wednesday.It is properly explained in the peace accord that first 5...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020