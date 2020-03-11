Left Menu
Development News Edition

Formula One team staff tested for virus at Australian GP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 15:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 15:09 IST
Formula One team staff tested for virus at Australian GP

Three Formula One team staff members have been isolated at the Australian Grand Prix while tests are conducted for the new coronavirus, officials said Wednesday, casting a shadow over the opening race of the year. Two were from the Haas F1 team and one from McLaren.

"Two personnel were showing some symptoms so they got themselves checked out and have put themselves into self-isolation, as they should, while they await results," a Haas official told AFP. A McLaren official added: "We can confirm that one team member has self-isolated in the hotel as a precaution, in line with our policy, after showing symptoms similar to coronavirus.

"We expect to receive the results overnight. The team is operating as per our normal schedule." They were tested at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne as the teams prepare for the race on Sunday. It is not clear what it might mean for the grand prix if the results are positive. Victorian state Premier Daniel Andrews on Tuesday said it was only a matter of time before large sporting and cultural events were cancelled, but that that stage had not been reached yet.

Earlier this week, Australian Grand Prix Corporation boss Andrew Westacott ruled out the race following the lead of Bahrain by barring spectators, with hundreds of thousands expected over the weekend. The Chinese Grand Prix is the only race to be postponed so far, although the first three stops on the MotoGP calendar, in Qatar, Thailand and the United States, have been either delayed or cancelled.

- Selfie ban - ============== All Formula One teams are in Australia, including powerhouse Ferrari and AlphaTauri from their bases in Italy, which is now in lockdown to halt the spread of the disease. Australia banned travel from Italy Wednesday and opened a US$1.6 billion healthcare war chest in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus, as locally detected infections hit 124. Three people have died. Victoria state, where the race is being held, has 21 infections.

With concerns growing, race chiefs said drivers would not take part in autograph sessions or pose for selfies, while Renault's Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon pulled out of scheduled press conference Wednesday. "Our drivers were supposed to be with us for this event but due to the situation we've excused them for the occasion... I hope you understand why we are taking such measures," team principal Cyril Abiteboul said.

Over the weekend, Formula One's governing body, the International Automobile Federation, said it was establishing what it called a "crisis cell" to meet every two days to monitor the rapidly increasing global threat posed by the virus. "The FIA will evaluate the calendar of its forthcoming competitions and take any action required to help protect the global motor sport community and the wider public, including the postponement of competitions where necessary," it said.

It had no immediate comment on Wednesday's developments..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus infection may start showing symptoms in five days: Study

Using publicly available data on the novel coronavirus, researchers have estimated that the average incubation period from the point of infection to the onset of symptoms for the deadly disease caused by the virus is 5.1 days. According to ...

Dharamsala ODI: Coronavirus, rain affect ticket sales

The novel coronavirus outbreak and inclement weather here have affected the ticket sales for the opening ODI of the three-match series between India and South Africa. Only 16,000 tickets out of 22,000 were sold till Tuesday for the series o...

Palestinian teen shot dead by Israeli forces in West Bank: ministry

A Palestinian teenager was shot dead by Israeli forces during clashes in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry announced. Mohammed Hamayel, 15, died as a result of being shot in the face with live ammunition b...

Olympiacos FC's players, staff test negative for coronavirus

Football club Olympiacos FC on Wednesday confirmed that all of its players and staff have tested negative for coronavirus. This revelation by the club comes after their owner Evangelos Marinakis had tested positive for the coronavirus.Olymp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020