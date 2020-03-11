Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: BCB's World XI versus Asia XI matches postponed

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dhaka
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 20:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 20:43 IST
Coronavirus: BCB's World XI versus Asia XI matches postponed

The Bangladesh Cricket Board on Wednesday postponed the upcoming World XI versus Asia XI matches, which would have marked the birth centenary celebrations of father of the nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, owing to the novel coronavirus outbreak. The matches were scheduled to be played on March 21 and 22 in Dhaka and were set to include international stars including Virat Kohli, Lasith Malinga and Chris Gayle.

"There's no guarantee that those who are supposed to play will be able to arrive, or can leave after the matches," ESPNCricinfo quoted BCB president Nazmul Hasan as saying. "There are a lot of restrictions, so we have deferred both programmes. We will organise after a month taking stock of the situation. It is postponed for the time being," he added.

He said that the matches have been "deferred" until further notice. The board also decided to postpone the AR Rahman concert at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, which was to be a part of the celebrations.

Bangladesh are currently playing a T20I series against Zimbabwe. The coronavirus or COVID-19 has led to either cancellation or postponement of many sporting events across the world. Some fixtures are also being held behind closed doors due to the deadly coronavirus that has already claimed over 4000 lives while infecting more than 1 lakh people across the world..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Italy hunts escaped prisoners after virus-related riots

Italian police were on Wednesday hunting for 11 prisoners who escaped in the aftermath of jail riots sparked by fears over coronavirus, as authorities began to test inmates and distribute face masks. Those still on the run were part of a gr...

NCB arrests three Nigerians

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB has arrested three Nigerian nationals allegedly involved in money laundering and drug smuggling. NCB said to have information regarding an international syndicate involved in drug smuggling and other money l...

Coronavirus: India suspends all tourist visas till April 15

India on Wednesday suspended all tourist visas till April 15 in a bid to contain spread of novel coronavirus, according to an official statement. The suspension will come into effect from 1200 GMT on March 13 at the port of departure.The de...

CG Power case: Gautam Thapar welcomes relief from Sebi

Gautam Thapar, the ousted non-executive chairman of CG Power, on Wednesday welcomed the Sebi order that provides certain relief to him and three other individuals. Thapar also welcomed the regulators decision to ask the BSE to appoint an au...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020