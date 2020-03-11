Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICC Board meeting under Coronavirus cloud: report

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 22:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 22:15 IST
ICC Board meeting under Coronavirus cloud: report

A cloud of uncertainty hung over the upcoming ICC Board meeting in Dubai owing to the novel Coronavirus outbreak, a report claimed on Wednesday. The ICC meetings are scheduled to be held between March 26 and 29 and are likely to initiate the bidding process for global events in the 2023-31 cycle of the Future Tours Programme.

"The status of the next set of ICC board meetings is in doubt due to travel restrictions emanating from the coronavirus epidemic that has disrupted movements across the globe," ESPNCricinfo reported. "The impact of the coronavirus in the UAE, where a number of sporting events have either been cancelled or played behind closed doors, and schools have been shut, means that the ICC, as well as its members, are monitoring and reviewing the status of those meetings," the report added.

The country has so far reported 74 cases of people being infected with the virus. If the ICC meetings are postponed, it will be the second time a key cricket meeting will be taken out of Dubai. Earlier this month, the members of the Asian Cricket Council were scheduled to meet there to discuss the venue for the Asia Cup, but deferred due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The ICC's final decision is expected either on Thursday, or next week but alternative options could include postponement or video conferences, the report added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 4-Britain, Italy announce multi-billion dollar war chests to fight coronavirus

Britain announced a 39-billion war chest to soften the economic impact of the coronavirus after the Bank of England cut interest rates on Wednesday and Italy, the worst-affected country outside China, said it might further tighten already d...

Washington state bans some gatherings, may close schools to slow coronavirus spread

Washington Governor Jay Inslee on Wednesday prohibited gatherings of over 250 people and said he may soon close schools to slow the spread of coronavirus in a state suffering the deadliest outbreak in the United States. The ban on gathering...

Iran tells U.N. aviation agency it will bring black boxes to Ukraine - sources

Iran told the U.N. civil aviation agency on Wednesday that it would bring the flight recorders from a crashed Ukrainian airliner to Ukraine in the next two weeks or so, two sources directly familiar with matter said.The Iranian representati...

Ireland reports first coronavirus death, nine more cases

Irelands Health Ministry confirmed its first death of a patient diagnosed with the coronavirus on Wednesday as the number of confirmed cases of the virus rose to 43 from 34 a day earlier.The patient who died was a female from the east of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020