Sixers' Simmons out at least three more weeks

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 23:27 IST
  • Created: 11-03-2020 23:27 IST
Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons will be sidelined at least three more weeks with a nerve impingement in his lower back, the team said Wednesday. The two-time All-Star is making progress in his rehabilitation while receiving daily treatment and gradually increasing his strength and conditioning activities, according to a press release.

Simmons, 23, has missed seven straight games and eight of the last nine. Philadelphia plays 11 games in the next three weeks. The 76ers have lost three of four heading into Wednesday night's game against the visiting Detroit Pistons, which kicks off a four-game homestand. Philadelphia (38-26) has slipped to sixth place in the Eastern Conference, a half-game behind the Indiana Pacers.

Simmons is averaging 16.7 points, 8.2 assists, 7.8 rebounds and a league-leading 2.1 steals in 54 games this season. --Field Level Media

