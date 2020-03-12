Left Menu
Cardinals 1B Goldschmidt still out with sore elbow

  Updated: 12-03-2020 02:22 IST
Paul Goldschmidt doesn't sound too concerned about his sore right elbow, but the St. Louis Cardinals first baseman believes he'll be out for spring training games until next week. On Wednesday, Goldschmidt, 32, wasn't in the lineup to face the New York Mets, missing his third straight game after feeling the same discomfort during early Grapefruit League games.

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt didn't sound too worried, either, about what he called Goldschmidt's "off and on discomfort." No ligament damage was revealed with an MRI on Monday, and Goldschmidt, who said the inflammation bothers him when he throws but not when he hits, was at the Cardinals complex on Wednesday going through fielding drills.

"Should be good, just was a little sore a couple days ago," Goldschmidt said, via MLB.com. "So we decided to take it easy for a couple days and should be good to go in a couple of days. ... "Trying to be smart about it to make sure it doesn't get to the point where it affects me the whole year," Goldschmidt said, adding that he plans to be back playing next week.

"Just making sure everything's OK with his arm and everything," Shildt said, via MLB.com. "But he's in a good space. We're just making sure he's fine. It's not anything, we're just being super proactive with it." Traded to the Cardinals by the Arizona Cardinals before last season, Goldschmidt batted .260 with 34 home runs and 97 RBIs in 2019 as St. Louis went on to claim the National League Central title.

In nine spring training games this season, he is batting .300 (6-for-20) with two home runs and four RBIs. --Field Level Media

