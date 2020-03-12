Left Menu
Development News Edition

Second-place clubs clash as Lightning host Flyers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 04:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 03:13 IST
Second-place clubs clash as Lightning host Flyers
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@TBLightning )

After a Tuesday night performance in Toronto that Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper called "embarrassing," the Lightning are looking forward to sunnier times back home on Florida's west coast. The Lightning (43-21-6, 92 points) will host the Philadelphia Flyers (41-21-7, 89 points) on Thursday night in the third and final meeting between the two second-place teams in the Atlantic and Metropolitan Divisions, respectively.

Tampa Bay sits comfortably in second in the Atlantic -- trailing first-place Boston by eight points and leading third-place Toronto by 11 entering Wednesday -- and are likely locked into the position they will hold when the Eastern Conference playoffs open next month. But Tuesday's 2-1 loss in regulation to the Maple Leafs did very little to instill any confidence into Cooper's bunch.

To top it off, the Lightning -- who played without captain Steven Stamkos (out seven games) and Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Victor Hedman (two games) -- would face Toronto when the quarterfinals open if the division's standings hold true and the Maple Leafs can hold off the Florida Panthers. "During the course of a year, 82 games, three periods a game, that's a lot of periods of hockey," Cooper said after the loss in Toronto, "and for the most part, we have a lot of good ones, a small amount we could have been better and couple that are embarrassing.

"And that (first period) would fall under the embarrassing category." Ondrej Palat scored and goalie Andre Vasilevskiy stopped 34 shots for the Lightning, but the visitors allowed an early third-period goal by Auston Matthews to break a 1-1 tie and send Tampa Bay to another defeat and round out its last 10 games with a 3-6-1 mark.

Toronto outshot Tampa Bay 17-5 in a lopsided first period, and the return of Hedman, who participated in Tuesday's morning skate, would go a long way toward bolstering the Lightning's overall output. In addition to being a lockdown defender over his 66 games played, the big Swedish blueliner has 55 points (11 goals, 44 assists) as the anchor of the club's stellar blue line.

Philadelphia had its season-best winning streak of nine games broken Tuesday night in a stout performance by Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask. The Finnish backstop denied all 36 Flyers shots as he recorded his 50th career shutout on his 33rd birthday. Flyers coach Alain Vigneault had little to criticize after the game and credited the standout play of Rask. He also has to be pleased by his team's performance over the course of the season.

"For two periods I felt we were the better team on the ice. We had some good opportunities to take a lead, couldn't get anything past (Rask)," Vigneault said. Winners of 12 of their last 15 (12-3-0), the Flyers have lost both of their matches against Tampa Bay -- 1-0 in Philadelphia on Jan. 11 and 5-3 in Tampa on Feb. 15 -- with Vasilevskiy recording both victories.

Philadelphia entered Wednesday just one point behind first-place Washington and three ahead of rival Pittsburgh in the chase for the top spot in the Metropolitan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Blue Jackets to comply with order, play without fans

The Columbus Blue Jackets said Wednesday that they will comply with an upcoming executive order prohibiting mass gatherings in the state of Ohio due to the coronavirus outbreak, beginning with Thursday nights home game against the Pittsburg...

NBA-Warriors to play in empty San Francisco arena due to coronavirus

The Golden State Warriors will play their Thursday home game without spectators because of concerns about coronavirus, the San Francisco-based NBA team said on Wednesday. The decision was announced shortly after the city and county of San F...

EXCLUSIVE-White House to discuss new travel restrictions on Europe

The Trump administration is set to discuss new travel restrictions on European countries at a meeting on Wednesday in response to the coronavirus pandemic, sources familiar with the discussions said. The plan could mirror a ban on travel to...

Caps hope Wings just the recipe to get cooking again

A three-game homestand that begins against the NHLs worst team could be just what the Washington Capitals need to start a winning streak. They have been floundering over the past six weeks, putting together back-to-back victories just once ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020