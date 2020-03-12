Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blue Jackets to comply with order, play without fans

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 04:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 04:29 IST
Blue Jackets to comply with order, play without fans

The Columbus Blue Jackets said Wednesday that they will comply with an upcoming executive order prohibiting mass gatherings in the state of Ohio due to the coronavirus outbreak, beginning with Thursday night's home game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. That means the Blue Jackets will be the first NHL team to play a game without fans due to the coronavirus crisis.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday that he will issue an order banning spectators from major sporting events. The order not only affects the Blue Jackets but upcoming NCAA Tournament play in Dayton and Cleveland as well as the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers. "There is a new, big, huge risk in your life," DeWine said at a press conference. "You never thought it was coming. I never thought it was coming. But it's here. And you better calculate that risk."

On Tuesday, DeWine recommended that indoor sporting events be "spectator-free, effective immediately" due to the outbreak. DeWine's plea was for only "athletes, parents and others essential to the game" be inside the facility. But the Blue Jackets didn't go along with that recommendation and consulted with the NHL before announcing later Tuesday they would allow fans to attend this week's two home games at Nationwide Arena, the second being Saturday's contest against the Nashville Predators.

This time, Columbus announced that upcoming games will be closed to the general public. The team said admission will be "limited to home and visiting club personnel, credentialed media and broadcast partners, essential club and arena staff and NHL officials." The Blue Jackets have five home games remaining this season.

"The Columbus Blue Jackets are aware of Governor DeWine's announcement today that an order prohibiting mass gatherings in the state of Ohio is forthcoming," the team said in a statement. "We have been in contact with the National Hockey League regarding this matter and will abide by the state's mandate," the club said in a release. "The health and well-being of our community is our priority and we appreciate the understanding of our fans, corporate partners and guests under these extraordinary circumstances."

The Blue Jackets said they will work with fans on refunds for affected games. Meanwhile, DeWine said the order is designed to minimize the dangers.

"Every expert has told us that there is a risk in any kind of mass gathering -- the closer you are to other people, the bigger the risk," DeWine said. "You must ask yourself if going to a large gathering is necessary." --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Trump tried to pressure Fed Chair Powell on coronavirus response -Washington Post

President Donald Trump this week tried to get Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to push Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to do more to boost the economy and stem the stock markets decline, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday. The p...

Australia unveils stimulus to offset coronavirus impact

Australias government said on Thursday it would pump A17.6 billion 11.4 billion into the economy to prevent the coronavirus outbreak pushing the country into its first recession in nearly 30 years.The package wipes out a long-promised budge...

Report: Packers to cut 5-time Pro Bowl TE Graham

The Green Bay Packers are moving on from tight end Jimmy Graham, with the team set to cut the five-time Pro Bowl veteran on Thursday, ESPN reported Wednesday. According to ESPNs Adam Schefter, the 33-year-old Graham will become a free agent...

Bucks' Antetokounmpo making swift progress from knee injury

Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is relieved that a scary knee injury is turning out to be a minor ailment. The reigning MVP injured his left knee in an awkward fall during Fridays loss to the Los Angeles Lakers and was hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020