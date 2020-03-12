Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHL-Sharks games to be played without fans due to coronavirus concerns

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 04:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 04:57 IST
NHL-Sharks games to be played without fans due to coronavirus concerns

The next three San Jose Sharks home games will be closed to the general public due to concern over the spread of the coronavirus, the ice hockey team's venue announced on Wednesday. The March 19 game against the Montreal Canadiens, the March 21 contest against the Boston Bruins and the March 29 game against the Arizona Coyotes will go ahead as scheduled at SAP Center.

But admission to games will be limited to home and visiting club personnel, approved credentialed media and broadcast partners, essential club and arena staff, and NHL officials, the SAP Center in San Jose said. The Sharks kick off a four-game road trip on Wednesday against the Chicago Blackhawks.

No other NHL teams have announced plans to restrict access to games. The move comes after California's Santa Clara County on Monday announced a ban on gatherings of at least 1,000 people for the rest of the month after a resident in her 60s died of the virus this week.

"The safety of our fans, guests and partners is of the utmost importance," officials at the SAP Center said. "Sharks Sports & Entertainment and SAP Center management greatly appreciate your understanding during this unprecedented time."

The NBA is set to hold its first game without fans in San Francisco on Thursday when the Golden State Warriors take on the Brooklyn Nets. Earlier on Wednesday, it was announced that attendance at the NCAA's "March Madness" college basketball tournaments will be restricted to essential staff and limited family due to the ongoing outbreak, which the World Health Organization has called a pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Trump tried to pressure Fed Chair Powell on coronavirus response -Washington Post

President Donald Trump this week tried to get Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to push Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to do more to boost the economy and stem the stock markets decline, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday. The p...

Australia unveils stimulus to offset coronavirus impact

Australias government said on Thursday it would pump A17.6 billion 11.4 billion into the economy to prevent the coronavirus outbreak pushing the country into its first recession in nearly 30 years.The package wipes out a long-promised budge...

Report: Packers to cut 5-time Pro Bowl TE Graham

The Green Bay Packers are moving on from tight end Jimmy Graham, with the team set to cut the five-time Pro Bowl veteran on Thursday, ESPN reported Wednesday. According to ESPNs Adam Schefter, the 33-year-old Graham will become a free agent...

Bucks' Antetokounmpo making swift progress from knee injury

Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is relieved that a scary knee injury is turning out to be a minor ailment. The reigning MVP injured his left knee in an awkward fall during Fridays loss to the Los Angeles Lakers and was hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020