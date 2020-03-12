NBA to suspend season after Wednesday night
The NBA announced that it will suspend the season after Wednesday night's games until further notice, as it deals with the coronavirus pandemic.
The announcement came shortly after a game between the Utah Jazz and host Oklahoma City Thunder was called off moments before tip-off.
--Field Level Media
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- NBA
- Utah Jazz
- Oklahoma City Thunder