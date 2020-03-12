NBA to suspend season after Wednesday night

The NBA announced that it will suspend the season after Wednesday night's games until further notice as it deals with the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement came shortly after a game between the Utah Jazz and host Oklahoma City Thunder was called off moments before tipoff.

According to the NBA, a player on the Utah Jazz preliminarily tested positive for coronavirus -- COVID-19. The NBA stated the affected player was not in the arena at the time. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the player in question is Utah center Rudy Gobert, and that players from the Jazz and Thunder are being quarantined in Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City.

"The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight's schedule of games until further notice," the league said in a statement. "The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic." At the time of the announcement, the Dallas Mavericks' home game against the Denver Nuggets was midway through the third quarter.

Two other games -- the New York Knicks at the Atlanta Hawks and the Charlotte Hornets at the Miami Heat -- were late in the fourth quarter. All three games will be allowed to finish before the suspension goes into effect.

The New Orleans Pelicans were also scheduled to play at the Sacramento Kings for a 10:30 p.m. ET tipoff, but there was no word if that game would be suspended. --Field Level Media

