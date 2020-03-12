Left Menu
Connor tallies twice as Jets top Oilers

  Updated: 12-03-2020 09:10 IST
Kyle Connor scored twice in the third period, including an empty-netter, as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the host Edmonton Oilers 4-2 Wednesday night. Blake Wheeler and Patrik Laine also scored for the Jets (37-28-6, 80 points), who won their fourth game in a row and moved into sole possession of the top wild-card playoff spot in the Western Conference, breaking a tie with idle Nashville and Vancouver.

Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves. Tyler Ennis and Connor McDavid scored for the Oilers (37-25-9, 83 points), who lost in regulation for just the second time in their past seven games (4-2-1). Mike Smith stopped 21 of 24 shots.

The score was tied 2-2 when Connor took a pass from Wheeler just over the Edmonton blue line and skated in alone on Smith, beating him between the pads with a wrist shot from the slot just 29 seconds into the final period. Connor capped the victory by scoring with 40 seconds left.

After a scoreless first period, both teams scored twice in the second. Ennis tallied just nine seconds into the period. Teammate Kailer Yamamoto knocked down Hellebuyck's clearing attempt behind the Winnipeg net and then beat the goalie to the loose puck, knocking it in front of the goal, where Ennis slipped past a defender and poked it just over the goal line.

The Jets tied the score at 9:25 as Wheeler's pass deflected off Edmonton's James Neal in the slot and just inside the left post. Winnipeg made it 2-1 at 16:28 off a miscue by Smith. The goalie came out of his crease to track down the puck in the right-wing corner, but it bounced off his stick and into the restricted area below the goal line where goaltender aren't allowed to handle the puck. Winnipeg's Cody Eakin backhanded the puck to Laine, who put a one-timer into the net before Smith could reclaim his position.

McDavid, who missed the Oilers' previous game because of an illness, tied the score at 18:23, taking a pass from Zack Kassian, beating a defender and driving to the net. McDavid avoided a pokecheck from Hellebuyck and held onto the puck until the goalie went down before lifting it into the net. --Field Level Media

