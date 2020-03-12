Left Menu
RSWS matches to he played behind close doors

The matches of the Road Safety World Series, featuring greats such as Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara, will now be held closed doors in view of the Coronavirus threat in Maharastra. The organisers have also cancelled the matches which were to be played at the MCA Stadium in Gahunje in Pune and relocated them to the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

"As a consequence of the ongoing health emergency in the country, all stake holders of the Road Safety World Series have decided that all remaining matches of the Road Safety World Series will be played behind closed doors at the DY Patil Stadium starting March 13 when South Africa Legends take on Sri Lanka Legends in a revised schedule," a media statement issued in the midnight stated. Maharashtra reported 10 cases of Coronavirus on Wednesday.

"Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the escalating number of cases in Maharashtra, the organising committee unanimously agreed that the third leg of the Series, which was scheduled to be held in Pune from March 14 to 20, 2020, be relocated to DY Patil stadium and played behind closed doors along with the remaining games at the same venue and the final," it added..

