Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus scare: IPL governing council meeting on March 14 to discuss current situation

With growing concerns over coronavirus in the country, the Indian Premier League (IPL) governing council announced that it will meet on March 14 to discuss the current situation and the upcoming edition of the league.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 09:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 09:51 IST
Coronavirus scare: IPL governing council meeting on March 14 to discuss current situation
IPL logo . Image Credit: ANI

With growing concerns over coronavirus in the country, the Indian Premier League (IPL) governing council announced that it will meet on March 14 to discuss the current situation and the upcoming edition of the league. The 13th edition of IPL is scheduled to commence on March 29 and the first match will be played between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Earlier on Wednesday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the IPL should happen behind closed doors or it should be postponed after 10 positive cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the state. He further added that the final decision will be taken in the Maharashtra Assembly on Thursday. "In the current situation, it is not possible to schedule the IPL match in a packed stadium. We want it to happen in closed doors or postpone it later. The final decision will be taken in the assembly session tomorrow. We all are of the view that IPL should not take place at this time. It is very dangerous to conduct the IPL in this situation," Tope told reporters.

Also, the central government has suspended all visas to India till April 15 as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has jumped to 60. Out of the 60 cases, 36 are Indian citizens.

World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and expressed deep concern both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Confusion about Quitting Options Impacts the Health of 1 Billion Smokers Globally

New Global Poll of Current and Former Tobacco Smokers and Harm Reduction Product Users Finds Broad Misperception of Nicotine as Potential Carcinogen, Expanding Gaps in Quit Attempts Across Countries NEW YORK, March 12, 2020 PRNewswire -- Am...

Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus; preproduction on Elvis biopic halted

Hollywood superstar Tom Hanks has revealed that he and wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actor couple, currently in Australia to shoot for the preproduction of Baz Luhrmanns untitled Elvis Presley film a...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks tumble after Trump bans travel from Europe to contain virus blow

Global shares crumbled on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States will suspend all travel from Europe as he unveiled measures to contain the coronavirus epidemic that has extracted a heavy human and economic toll w...

Market mayhem wipes off over Rs 8 lakh crore investor wealth

Investor wealth worth over Rs 8 lakh crore was wiped off in early trade on Thursday as equity markets crashed amid global equity selloff after World Health Organization termed the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Amid intensifying rout in g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020