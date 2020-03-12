Left Menu
Development News Edition

Panthers carry momentum into date with Stars

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 10:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 10:13 IST
Panthers carry momentum into date with Stars

The Dallas Stars, who have lost six straight games, will play host to the suddenly optimistic Florida Panthers on Thursday night. Dallas lost 4-2 to the New York Rangers on Tuesday night. The Stars (37-24-8, 82 points) were held scoreless for the first two periods on Tuesday, and only a pair of third-period goals kept them from being shut out for their third straight game.

Stars interim coach Rick Bowness had a mixed message to his team following the loss to the Rangers. "We're still in a playoff spot, and we can dig ourselves out of this," Bowness said. "But if we don't prepare ourselves properly the day of a game, it's not going to work. If we're not prepared, we're going to be embarrassed like we were for 40 minutes" on Tuesday night.

Only two NHL teams have scored fewer goals this season than the Stars. The same issue existed last season for the Stars, who lost a Game 7 in the second round of the 2019 playoffs to the eventual Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues. The Stars are powered again this season by center Tyler Seguin, who leads the team with 50 points. Winger Jamie Benn is second with 39 points, and second-year defenseman Miro Heiskanen is third with 35.

Heiskanen, who had two assists on Tuesday, is just 20 years old, and he continues to improve. The native of Finland was the third overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, and he had 33 points as a rookie. In goal, the Stars are expected to start Ben Bishop, who had 23 saves against the Rangers. For the season, he is 21-16-4 with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage.

Meanwhile, the Panthers (35-26-8, 78 points), who have won two straight games, have something odd happening -- their stars are slumping lately, and their lesser-known players are contributing above expectations. For example, Panthers captain and 2019 All-Star Aleksander Barkov hasn't scored a goal or dished an assist in six games, his longest drought of the season.

Jonathan Huberdeau, the Panthers' leading scorer this season and a 2020 All-Star, has just one goal and one assist in his past seven games. And goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who signed a seven-year, $70 million contract in July to serve as the Panthers' savior in the nets, hasn't won a game since Feb. 25 and has spent the past three contests on the sidelines due to a lower-body injury.

Yet, even without much help from their superstars of late, the Panthers are still in the playoff hunt because of the fill-ins -- newcomers such as goalie Chris Driedger and forward Aleksi Saarela. Driedger, who had never started a game prior to this season, is 2-0-1 with a 1.31 goals-against average and a .955 save percentage since Bobrovsky went down. A former third-round pick of the Ottawa Senators, Driedger has been the Panthers' best goalie this season, at least according to the statistics: 7-2-1, with an impressive 2.05 GAA and a .938 save percentage.

"I can't say enough good things about (Driedger)," Panthers coach Joel Quenneville said after his goalie's 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Saarela, a 23-year-old former third-round pick of the New York Rangers, has outplayed Barkov by the numbers in the past six games, posting two goals and two assists.

Said Quenneville: "(Saarela) has earned his opportunity." --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Confusion about Quitting Options Impacts the Health of 1 Billion Smokers Globally

New Global Poll of Current and Former Tobacco Smokers and Harm Reduction Product Users Finds Broad Misperception of Nicotine as Potential Carcinogen, Expanding Gaps in Quit Attempts Across Countries NEW YORK, March 12, 2020 PRNewswire -- Am...

Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus; preproduction on Elvis biopic halted

Hollywood superstar Tom Hanks has revealed that he and wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actor couple, currently in Australia to shoot for the preproduction of Baz Luhrmanns untitled Elvis Presley film a...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks tumble after Trump bans travel from Europe to contain virus blow

Global shares crumbled on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States will suspend all travel from Europe as he unveiled measures to contain the coronavirus epidemic that has extracted a heavy human and economic toll w...

Market mayhem wipes off over Rs 8 lakh crore investor wealth

Investor wealth worth over Rs 8 lakh crore was wiped off in early trade on Thursday as equity markets crashed amid global equity selloff after World Health Organization termed the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Amid intensifying rout in g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020