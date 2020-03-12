Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHL roundup: Blues win makeup game at Anaheim

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 11:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 11:19 IST
NHL roundup: Blues win makeup game at Anaheim

Alex Pietrangelo scored twice as the visiting St. Louis Blues beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 Wednesday night, their 10th victory in 12 games. Zach Sanford also scored for the Blues, and Jake Allen made 26 saves. Jani Hakanpaa scored for the Ducks while Anthony Stolarz stopped 33 of 35 shots.

The contest was the makeup game from a Feb. 11 postponement brought about when Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester suffered a cardiac episode after completing a shift. Medical professionals revived him, and he remains sidelined after an implantable cardioverter defibrillator was placed in his heart. Per NHL protocol, each team carried over goals scored during the postponed Feb. 11 game -- Ivan Barbashev for the Blues and Adam Henrique for the Ducks. So this game started with a 1-1 score, but a full new 60 minutes was played.

Kings 3, Senators 2 Gabriel Vilardi and Martin Frk scored third-period goals as host Los Angeles extended its winning streak to seven games with a victory over Ottawa.

Trevor Lewis also scored, and Calvin Petersen made 24 saves as the Kings were able to move out of last place in the Western Conference with the victory. Bobby Ryan and Jayce Hawryluk scored goals for the Senators, who lost on consecutive nights in Southern California after winning four of five games. Goalie Craig Anderson made 36 saves.

Blackhawks 6, Sharks 2 Patrick Kane scored twice, and Alex DeBrincat tallied three assists to help host Chicago defeat slumping San Jose to snap a two-game losing streak.

Duncan Keith, Brandon Saad, Alex Nylander and Dominik Kubalik also scored for Chicago, which moved within six points of the final Western Conference wild-card spot with 12 games to play. The Sharks lost their fourth game in a row as they opened a four-game road trip against Central Division foes. San Jose got goals from Evander Kane and Timo Meier.

Jets 4, Oilers 2 Kyle Connor scored twice in the third period, including an empty-netter, as Winnipeg won at Edmonton.

Blake Wheeler and Patrik Laine also scored for the Jets, who won their fourth game in a row and moved into sole possession of the top wild-card playoff spot in the Western Conference, breaking a tie with idle Nashville and Vancouver. Tyler Ennis and Connor McDavid scored for the Oilers, who lost in regulation for just the second time in their past seven games (4-2-1). Mike Smith stopped 21 of 24 shots.

Avalanche 3, Rangers 2 (OT) J.T. Compher scored in overtime, Vladislav Namestnikov and Tyson Jost had power-play goals in regulation, and Colorado beat New York in Denver.

Cale Makar had three assists, Gabriel Landeskog added two assists, and Pavel Francouz made 30 saves for Colorado, which stayed two points behind the first-place St. Louis Blues in the Central Division. Mika Zibanejad and Pavel Buchnevich scored goals, Adam Fox had two assists and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 25 shots for the Rangers. Zibanejad has 21 goals in the past 19 games and has a six-game goal-scoring streak.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Doubts over foreign players participation in IPL due to fresh visa restrictions

Foreign players, who were to take part in the Indian Premier League IPL, will not be available till April 15 due to visa restrictions imposed by the government. Yes, foreign players will not be available. We will discuss this and other issu...

Ink thrown on BJP poster welcoming Scindia in Bhopal

As preparations are in full swing by the BJP to welcome its newly-inducted leader Jyotiraditya Scindia ahead of his return to Madhya Pradesh, the ink was thrown on posters, which were put up near Polytechnic Chouraha in Bhopal, welcoming Sc...

South America asks FIFA to delay World Cup qualifiers because of virus

South Americas football federations has asked FIFA to delay their qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar because of the global new coronavirus pandemic. The South American teams risk not being able to count on players they have ...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on coronavirus crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 1152 a.m.Amid the coronavirus outbreak, two students from Maharashtras Amravati district are stranded in Italy, prompting their parents...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020