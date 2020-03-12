Toss delayed due to wet field

The toss for the first One-day International between India and South Africa has been delayed due to the wet outfield here on Thursday

It rained heavily on Wednesday night, lashing the picturesque HPCA stadium but weather has improved since then. An inspection is now scheduled for 13:15 IST

India are coming into the series after losing the ODI and the Test series to New Zealand.

