Paralympic Committee of India halts national, state events amid coronavirus outbreak

Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) on Thursday decided to put all National and State Championships on hold till April 15 amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country. "In lieu of the Govt. of India's advisory w.r.t. travel & Epidemic Act, @ParalympicIndia has decided to put on hold all National Games & State Championships till 15th April 2020. All affiliated bodies of PCI have been directed to follow this decision from immediate effect," Paralympic India tweeted.

The Central government has suspended all visas to India till April 15 as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus. World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and expressed deep concern both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction.

Coronavirus which originated in the Wuhan city of China has so far spread to more than 90 countries infecting over 1,10,000 people. (ANI)

