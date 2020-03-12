COVID-19 impact: ISL final between ATK and Chennaiyin FC to be held in empty stadium
The Indian Super League final between ATK FC and Chennaiyin FC on March 14 will be played without any spectators at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Margao due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers said on Thursday
Owing to the current preventive measures advised by the Sports Ministry, league organisers Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) has decided to hold the season's final behind closed doors.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
