COVID-19 hits India-SAfrica series; Lucknow, Kolkata ODIs likely to be played behind closed doors
The remaining two one-dayers between India and South Africa are likely to be played in empty stadiums in Lucknow and Kolkata due to the dreaded novel coronavirus pandemic. The matches are scheduled to be held in March 15 (Lucknow) and March 18 (Kolkata).
The sports ministry has issued an advisory that in case it's unavoidable to postpone a sporting event, then it is preferable that it be conducted without a large public gathering. "The BCCI is in receipt of the sports ministry's advisory. Obviously, if we are advised to avoid large gatherings, we will have to abide by it," a BCCI source told PTI on conitions of anonymity..
