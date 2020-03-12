McLaren pulls out of Australia GP after positive coronavirus test: team
McLaren on Thursday withdrew from the season-opening Australian Grand Prix after a team member tested positive for coronavirus, officials said
"The team member was tested and self-isolated as soon as they started to show symptoms and will now be treated by local healthcare authorities," it said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- McLaren