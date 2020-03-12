Left Menu
Development News Edition

28 I-League matches, including Sunday's Kolkata derby, likely to be played in empty stadiums

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 18:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 18:23 IST
28 I-League matches, including Sunday's Kolkata derby, likely to be played in empty stadiums

The remaining 24 matches of the I-League, including the marquee Kolkata derby between champions Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, are likely to be played in empty stadiums owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, an All India Football Federation official said. The AIFF, however, will hold a meeting with the I-League clubs on Friday before announcing a final decision.

"We don't want to take a unilateral decision, we want to hear the clubs. So, we have fixed a meeting on Friday with them. But the most likely option is that the remaining 28 matches are played behind closed doors," the official told PTI. "The AIFF will hold a Skype meeting with representatives from all I-League clubs at 4pm on Friday (March 13) in view of the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports concerning the recent global outbreak of COVID-19," read a statement from AIFF.

The development came after the Sports Ministry's advisory to all national federations to follow the Health Ministry's advisory and avoid large gatherings in sports events. "...ensure that no public gathering takes place in any sporting event. In the event the sporting event cannot be avoided, the same could be done wihout allowing gathering of people, including spectators," read an order from the Sports ministry.

Mohun Bagan have already clinched the I-League title on Tuesday with four rounds still to be played but the official said the remaining matches cannot be cancelled. "There will be relegation and promotion and other things. These cannot be decided without playing the full league. So, we have to hold all the remaining matches," he said.

The Kolkata derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal draws the most crowd in I-League, and this season's second leg clash between the arch-rivals is scheduled on March 14 at the Salt Lake Stadium. The first leg was won by Mohun Bagan 2-1. The final match of the Indian Super League, which will be the top-tier domestic competition from the next season, to be held on March 14 in Goa, will also be held in an empty stadium, the organisers said on Thursday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Stocks, oil plunge as Trump travel ban fans recession fears

Stock markets tumbled across the globe and oil prices slumped Thursday after President Donald Trump banned all travel from mainland Europe to the United States for a month to fight the coronavirus pandemic, ramping up fears of worldwide rec...

Polish president asks banks to let clients delay repayments

Polish President Andrzej Duda asked banks on Thursday to allow clients to delay payment of loan installments for several months to offset the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. I hope that by Monday ... this will be jointly coordi...

Pakistan's coronavirus tally rises to 21

A 31-year-old resident of Gilgit Baltistan was tested positive for novel coronavirus, bringing Pakistans total number of cases to 21, a health official said on Thursday. The new victim returned from Iran on February 25, said government spok...

Two held for killing man, having sex with corpse in South Delhi

Two people allegedly murdered a man and had unnatural sex with the body following an altercation in South Delhis Neb Sarai area, police said on Thursday. The accused, natives of Jharkhand and Bihar, had fled to Patna after the crime from wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020