McLaren Racing withdraws from Australian Grand Prix after team member test positive for coronavirus

McLaren Racing has pulled out of the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix 2020, following a team member test positive for the coronavirus. "McLaren Racing has confirmed this evening in Melbourne that it has withdrawn from the 2020 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, following the positive test of a team member for the coronavirus," McLaren said in a statement posted on Twitter.

The team member was self-isolated as soon as they started to show symptoms and will now be treated by local healthcare authorities. The team is cooperating with the relevant local authorities to assist their investigations and analysis. Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, and Andreas Seidl, Team Principal of McLaren F1, informed Formula 1 and the FIA of the decision.

The Australian Grand Prix is scheduled to take place at Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit on March 15. (ANI)

