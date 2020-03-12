Ranji Trophy final: Fifth day to be played behind closed doors

The fifth day of the ongoing Ranji Trophy final between Bengal and Saurashtra will be played behind closed doors amid coronavirus outbreak, a source within the BCCI revealed on Thursday. "Yes, the final day will be played behind closed doors," a BCCI source told ANI.

The final between Saurashtra and Bengal is being played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Bengal trails Saurashtra by 71 runs after the conclusion of day four of the ongoing Ranji Trophy final.

Bengal ended day four at 354/6 after bundling out Saurashtra for 425 in the first innings. Earlier in the day, a source within the BCCI also said that the federation will adhere to Health Ministry's guidelines and now as a result, it is likely that the second and third ODI between India and South Africa will be played behind closed doors.

The Central government has suspended all visas to India till April 15 as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus and this has put IPL's scheduling in doubt. As part of advisory issued by the Health Ministry, all federations have been asked to avoid large gatherings.

There is also severe speculation regarding the upcoming Indian Premier League. Due to the visa restrictions in place, sources within the IPL's governing council said that foreign players won't take part in the tournament until April 15.

The 13th edition of IPL is scheduled to commence from March 29, with Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings meeting at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for the first match. Earlier on Wednesday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the IPL should happen behind closed doors or it should be postponed after 10 positive cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the state. He further stated that the final decision will be taken by the government on Thursday.

World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday had declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and expressed deep concern. Coronavirus which originated in the Wuhan city of China has so far spread to more than 90 countries infecting over 1,10,000 people. (ANI)

