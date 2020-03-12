Redskins suspend all team travel due to virus outbreak

The Washington Redskins announced that they have suspended team travel on Thursday due to health concerns surrounding the coronavirus. "Due to health and travel concerns surrounding COVID-19, we have informed all of our scouts and coaches that they must return to their home bases and travel will be suspended until further notice," Redskins owner Dan Snyder said in a statement. "The health and safety of our staff and players is our number one priority and we feel that these are the necessary precautions given the current circumstances."

Snyder's statement comes one day after the NBA suspended its season following news that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. The Cleveland Browns also have limited air travel for employees.

"We are taking the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our staff, including the reduction of travel by air for our scouting and coaching staff," Browns senior vice president of communications Peter John-Baptiste said in a statement on Thursday. "It's too early for us to determine the prudent approach to free agent and draft prospect visits. Obviously, the situation is fluid and we will continue to monitor and heed the advice of our medical staff and public officials as circumstances evolve." NFL Network reported on Wednesday that several teams are downsizing their traveling personnel group and will further reduce the number of visits from draft prospects.

Yahoo Sports reported coaches employed by the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles are being pulled off the road, but the Saints denied the report only minutes later.

