Several NFL teams suspend travel due to virus outbreak

The Washington Redskins were the first of several NFL teams to announce Thursday that they have suspended team travel due to health concerns surrounding the coronavirus. "Due to health and travel concerns surrounding COVID-19, we have informed all of our scouts and coaches that they must return to their home bases and travel will be suspended until further notice," Redskins owner Dan Snyder said in a statement. "The health and safety of our staff and players is our number one priority and we feel that these are the necessary precautions given the current circumstances."

Soon afterward, the Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions followed suit, sending personnel staff and coaches home. The decisions come one day after the NBA suspended its season following news that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. Since then, sporting events across the country have been postponed or canceled for the next several weeks, including the cancellation of the men's and women's basketball NCAA Tournaments.

Several teams -- including the Giants, Falcons, Chiefs, Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos -- have partially or completely closed their team facilities while instructing staff to work from home. The Falcons announced their facility is closed until Monday while an "intense cleaning" is conducted. The Cleveland Browns also have limited air travel for employees.

"We are taking the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our staff, including the reduction of travel by air for our scouting and coaching staff," Browns senior vice president of communications Peter John-Baptiste said in a statement. "It's too early for us to determine the prudent approach to free agent and draft prospect visits. Obviously, the situation is fluid and we will continue to monitor and heed the advice of our medical staff and public officials as circumstances evolve." NFL Network reported on Wednesday that several teams are downsizing their traveling personnel group and will further reduce the number of visits from draft prospects.

