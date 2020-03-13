Cricket-Australia v N.Zealand ODIs to go ahead with no fans - Cricket Australia

Australia's one-day series against New Zealand in Sydney and Hobart will go ahead over the next weeks but no fans will be admitted to the stadiums because of the coronavirus pandemic, Cricket Australia said on Friday.

The first one-day international will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground later on Friday with the second at the same stadium on Sunday and a third in Hobart next Friday.

The governing body also suspended a tour of South Africa by Australia's women's team "until further notice" and said they would be reviewing the three-match Twenty20 tour of New Zealand by their men's team scheduled for later this month. "Cricket Australia will continue to monitor the coronavirus situation at home and overseas before making a decision on Australian men’s international matches beyond the Australian leg of the ODI tournament," read a statement.

