Tennis-WTA cancels events in Mexico, Colombia due to coronavirus
The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) said on Thursday that upcoming events in Mexico and Colombia will not be held because of international border closures and travel restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The 125K series hardcourt tournament in Guadalajara was scheduled for next week while the claycourt event in Bogota, which falls in the WTA's international category, was set to start on April 6.
"We are disappointed these events cannot be held, but health and safety will always come first," the WTA said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
