Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Tennis, soccer and U.S. sports hit as coronavirus shreds calendar

The coronavirus pandemic shredded the global sporting calendar on Thursday, with men's tennis shut down for six weeks, top European soccer leagues placed on hold, NHL suspended and Major League Baseball's opening day postponed. Speculation over whether the world's premier sporting events could go forward under the specter of coronavirus culminated in a series of unprecedented postponements and cancellations across the globe, as the sporting world faced an uncertain future. NCAA cancels 'March Madness' tournaments over coronavirus

NCAA has canceled its 'March Madness' Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments, citing concern over the coronavirus pandemic which has hit sporting events across the world. "This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events," the National Collegiate Athletic Association said in a written statement. Second Utah Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus

A second player for the NBA's Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19, the team confirmed on Thursday, a day after the league said it was suspending the season until further notice amid the global coronavirus outbreak. The team did not disclose the player's identity but Utah's All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell thanked everyone who had reached out to him since hearing about his positive test. Golf: Matsuyama equals Sawgrass course record with 63

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama took the early first-round lead with a course record-equalling nine-under-par 63 at the Players Championship on Thursday. In perfect morning conditions on a day when the PGA Tour announced that no spectators would be allowed on the TPC Sawgrass course from Friday onwards due to coronavirus concerns, Matsuyama kept his focus on the golf. Tokyo Olympics organizers dig in their heels after Trump suggests one-year delay

Tokyo 2020 organizers said on Friday they were moving ahead with preparations to hold "safe and secure" Games on schedule, after U.S. President Donald Trump said officials should consider delaying the event for one year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Japan has sought to squash speculation that the event, which has cost it at least $12 billion in preparations and attracted more than $3 billion in domestic sponsorships, could be canceled or postponed as the number of cases grows worldwide, including in Japan. South American World Cup qualifiers postponed over coronavirus: FIFA

South American qualifying matches for the 2022 Qatar World Cup have been postponed after a request from the region's football federation amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus, FIFA announced on Thursday. Soccer's world governing body said in a letter to the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) that it would seek to reschedule the 10 matches due to take place from March 23 to 31. Olympics: European boxers fight off virus concerns ahead of Tokyo qualifier

Olympic boxing hopefuls from all over Europe are preparing to punch their tickets to Tokyo at a qualifying tournament starting in London this weekend, with an emphasis on clean hands and hygiene in a time of coronavirus. The Road to Tokyo event features some 350 fighters from 50 countries including Italy, the European country worst hit by the outbreak and now in lockdown as it combats the spread of the disease. Golf: Picture postcard Sawgrass to turn into ghost town

The Players Championship will go from being one of golf's best attended events to a sporting ghost town after the PGA Tour on Thursday said it was banning spectators from tournaments because of concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. The announcement made by commissioner Jay Monahan at high noon was jarring and at odds with the buzz at TPC Sawgrass as the world's top golfers went about their business while fans cheered and groaned with each shot under clear blue skies. NHL: Season suspended due to coronavirus outbreak

The National Hockey League suspended its season on Thursday due to the global coronavirus outbreak which could prevent the league from awarding a Stanley Cup champion for only the third time in its history. The decision, announced by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman in a statement after an emergency conference call with the board of governors, came a day after the NBA suspended its season until further notice after a player tested positive for coronavirus. MLB delays start of season over coronavirus outbreak

Major League Baseball will delay its 2020 season's opening day by at least two weeks and halt spring training due to the coronavirus, it said on Thursday, joining other North American leagues whose seasons have been disrupted by the pandemic. The 162-game MLB season had been scheduled to start on March 26 with all 30 teams taking the field.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.