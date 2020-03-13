Left Menu
Coronavirus: AITA cancels all tournaments for two months

All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Friday announced that all tournaments scheduled for the next two months have been cancelled with immediate effect due to coronavirus pandemic.

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Friday announced that all tournaments scheduled for the next two months have been cancelled with immediate effect due to coronavirus pandemic. The association informed that all tournaments on the domestic tournament calendar starting from Monday, March 16, 2020, will not be held till the time the situation has been reviewed again and further communication is issued by the AITA for the resumption of tournaments and events.

On Thursday, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) announced a six-week suspension of the men's professional tennis tour due to escalating health and safety issues arising from the global outbreak of coronavirus. The suspension means all ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Tour events scheduled up to and inclusive of the week of April 20 will not take place.

"Following the recent cancellation of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, the affected ATP Tour events are the Miami Open presented by Itau, the Fayez Sarofim & Co U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston, the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech, the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell, and the Hungarian Open in Budapest," the ATP had said in a statement. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, various sporting events have been postponed. Spanish football competition La Liga has been suspended for two match days, while the Australian Grand Prix has been cancelled.

India-South Africa and Australia-New Zealand will be playing their respective ODI series behind closed doors. World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and expressed deep concern.

The coronavirus disease was first detected in Wuhan in China's Hubei province, in late December, and has since spread worldwide. More than 130,000 people have been infected with COVID-19, while over 4,700 have died. (ANI)

