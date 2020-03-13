Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women’s HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series postponed due to COVID-19

“The health and safety of participating teams, tournament event staff and spectators is our highest priority,” World Rugby said in a statement.

Women’s HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series postponed due to COVID-19
“This proactive decision has been taken to help protect the global rugby community and the wider public and was taken based on the World Health Organisation and relevant public authority travel and health guidelines. Image Credit: Flickr

World Rugby has announced the postponement of the women's HSBC World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series tournament, that was due to be played in Stellenbosch on 28 and 29 March, in response to the continued Covid-19 situation.

"The health and safety of participating teams, tournament event staff and spectators is our highest priority," World Rugby said in a statement.

"This proactive decision has been taken to help protect the global rugby community and the wider public and was taken based on the World Health Organisation and relevant public authority travel and health guidelines.

"The decision is fully supported by stakeholders, including unions and commercial partners."

The South African Women's Sevens team was due to compete with teams from Argentina, Belgium, China, Colombia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Mexico, Papua New Guinea, Poland, and Scotland.

Further details in relation to the rearrangement of the Stellenbosch women's HSBC World Rugby Challenger Series event will be communicated in due course.

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

Preparing for coronavirus lockdown, Kuwait asks Muslims to pray at home

Kuwaits religious authorities asked Muslims to pray at home on Friday as the emirate prepares to enter a period of virtual lockdown to fight the spread of the new coronavirus.The doors of the mosques will stay closed, said the ministry of r...

Assocham to reach out to 4.5 lakh members over coronavirus containment

Assocham on Friday said it is reaching out to its member base of over 4,50,000 from the industry and trade to work in close coordination with the Centre and state governments in dealing with coronavirus pandemic and follow medical and healt...

BJP RS nominee Deepak Prakash files nomination from Jharkhand

BJP Jharkhand unit president Deepak Prakash on Friday filed nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections. Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, BJP Legislative Party leader Babulal Marandi, former chief minister Raghubar Das and oth...

India shuts malls in Mumbai, bars in Bengaluru after coronavirus death

Two Indian states ordered the closure of public buildings, malls, cinemas and bars in several major cities on Friday, with Mumbai and Bengaluru subject to differing restrictions, after the country reported its first death from the coronavir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020