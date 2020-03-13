Women’s HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series postponed due to COVID-19

World Rugby has announced the postponement of the women's HSBC World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series tournament, that was due to be played in Stellenbosch on 28 and 29 March, in response to the continued Covid-19 situation.

"The health and safety of participating teams, tournament event staff and spectators is our highest priority," World Rugby said in a statement.

"This proactive decision has been taken to help protect the global rugby community and the wider public and was taken based on the World Health Organisation and relevant public authority travel and health guidelines.

"The decision is fully supported by stakeholders, including unions and commercial partners."

The South African Women's Sevens team was due to compete with teams from Argentina, Belgium, China, Colombia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Mexico, Papua New Guinea, Poland, and Scotland.

Further details in relation to the rearrangement of the Stellenbosch women's HSBC World Rugby Challenger Series event will be communicated in due course.

(With Inputs from APO)

