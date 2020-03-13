Left Menu
Development News Edition

Series cancellation comes as dampener for UPCA

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 20:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 19:42 IST
Series cancellation comes as dampener for UPCA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

It was a different kind of challenge to host an international match before empty stands but the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) officials tried to stay motivated. However, the cancellation of the three-match ODI series between India and South Africa midway due to the novel COVID-19 pandemic has come as a dampener for the state cricket association.

"As organizers, we wanted to host the match even without spectators but what can we do. Whatever decision has been made, we have to follow it," UPCA secretary Yudhvir Singh told PTI. The Ekana Stadium wore a deserted look a day before it was to welcome the Indian and South African cricketers for the second ODI.

There was hardly any buzz at the spectacular facility, where meetings between the UPCA officials and the state administration took place to discuss the modalities. It has a capacity to accommodate 50,000 fans but only about 200 people, largely the ground staff, broadcast people and media, were to attend the match keeping in line with the health advisory issued by the government.

"Even the players won't like playing before the empty stands. For us also it is also a challenge to stay motivated. We have even requested our members to not come," Yudhvir had said before the BCCI announced canceling the series. The BCCI said that it will reschedule the rubber later.

The Board has also postponed the Indian Premier League (IPL) to April 15. Asked if the UPCA was willing to host IPL matches, Yudhvir said first they have to receive an offer from the parent body.

"We will discuss it among ourselves if such an offer comes. Let's see," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Congress govt stable, says Kamal Nath

Amid the political upheaval in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday asserted that his government is stable. Speaking to ANI, Nath said I met Governor Lalji Tandon and informed him how the MLAs were kept hostage. Their resigna...

Athletics-Boston Marathon moved to September from April due to coronavirus

The Boston Marathon, originally scheduled to be held on April 20, has been postponed until mid-September because of the coronavirus outbreak, the citys mayor said on Friday. The worlds most prestigious marathon, which will now take place on...

Bosnia charges two men with fighting for Islamic State

Two Bosnian Muslim men were charged with terrorism offences on Friday, over accusations they fought for Islamic State in Syria, the Bosnian state prosecutors office said. The men were part of a group of seven flown back to Bosnia from Syria...

Lufthansa to apply for German state aid

German flagship carrier Lufthansa is planning to request state aid from several governments to weather the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, daily Handelsblatt reported on Friday. Chief Executive Carsten Spohr told staff in an internal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020