CSK training suspended owing to coronavirus scare

  • Chennai
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 20:40 IST
  • Created: 13-03-2020 20:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@ChennaiIPL)

Chennai Super Kings' practice sessions will stand suspended from Saturday in view of the novel coronavirus pandemic, it was announced here on Friday. The three-time IPL champions had commenced training from March 2 at the M A Chidambaram Stadium with captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu getting down to work.

"Chennai Super Kings practice sessions at M A Chidambaram stadium stands suspended from March 14, considering the present COVID-19 situation," Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) secretary R S Ramaswamy said in a press release. Earlier in the day, the BCCI announced the decision to suspend IPL 2020 till April 15 as a precautionary measure.

The 38-year old Dhoni has been training with the CSK players and the practice sessions have been drawing thousands of fans each day. The talismanic CSK skipper has been the star attraction during the team's practice with fans expressing their love for the veteran. He indulged in some big hitting, much to the delight of the fans.

The others who took part in the team's net sessions were Murali Vijay, Harbhajan Singh, who linked up with the squad a couple of days ago, Kedar Jadhav, new recruit Piyush Chawla, Karn Sharma, KM Asif and local players R Sai Kishore and N Jagadeesan among others.

