Report: RB Dobbins visiting Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are among the NFL teams that have suspended travel in an attempt to halt the spread of the coronavirus, but business hasn't stopped completely. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said the Dolphins are hosting ex-Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins for a pre-draft visit on Friday.

Dobbins left the Buckeyes after his junior year to enter the draft. In three seasons with Ohio State, he gained 4,459 yards, including 2,003 in the 2019 season. He had 38 career rushing touchdowns plus five more as a receiver. A 5-foot-10 Texas native, Dobbins averaged 6.2 yards carry and 106.2 yards per game. The Dolphins are in need of a top-flight running back. Miami was last in the league in rushing in 2019, averaging just 72.2 yards per game. The league-leading Baltimore Ravens averaged 206.0 yards per game on the ground.

