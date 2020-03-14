Vikings release CB Rhodes, DT Joseph

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes will be released and become an unrestricted free agent. Rhodes and defensive tackle Linval Joseph were released, but the Vikings said they were open to bringing both players back at the right price.

Releasing Rhodes, who signed a contract extension in 2017, saves the Vikings $8 million of his $12.9 million cap number for 2020. "Both Linval and Xavier have personified what it means to be a Minnesota Viking since joining our organization, providing incredible leadership on the field, in the locker room and within the community," general manager Rick Spielman said. "We are all grateful for their hard work and all they've done to help build our culture here in Minnesota. This decision comes now to allow Linval and Xavier to enter free agency prior to the start of the new league year. We are sincerely appreciative of their contributions and commitment and will remain in communication as all parties navigate free agency moving forward."

Rhodes, 29, could draw significant interest in a cornerback market headlined by Byron Jones of the Dallas Cowboys and James Bradberry of the Carolina Panthers. Projections for huge paydays for both players are in the $15 million-per-year range. An All-Pro in 2017, Rhodes was one of three first-round picks for the Vikings in 2013 and went to two Pro Bowls. He started 97 of 104 games played with the team and had 10 interceptions.

Joseph, 31, signed with the Vikings in 2014 - the year head coach Mike Zimmer was hired - and started 88 games with the team. Overall, he has 24 sacks in 141 games (134 starts) in 10 seasons with the New York Giants (2010-13) and Vikings. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.