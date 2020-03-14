Bengals release veteran LT Glenn

The Cincinnati Bengals released veteran left tackle Cordy Glenn on Friday, ending their troubled relationship. The Bengals will gain $9.5 million of cap space after cutting Glenn, whose four-year contract worth over $46 million was about to expire after this upcoming season.

Glenn, 30, played in only six games in 2019, missing the first 10 games due to a concussion, a shoulder injury and a one-game suspension. He was suspended in October for internal disciplinary reasons, and sat out Cincinnati's 27-17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to ProFootballTalk.com, Glenn was fined $200,000 in October after getting into a verbal altercation with a member of the Cincinnati coaching staff over his return from a concussion. Glenn reportedly claimed he was being rushed back too soon. In two years with the Bengals, he started 18 of the 19 games he played after being traded by the Buffalo Bills. Glenn played 78 games with the Bills from 2012-17.

--Field Level Media

