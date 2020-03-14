Left Menu
Report: NBA won't fine, suspend Jazz C Gobert for actions

  14-03-2020
  14-03-2020
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, who apologized for acting carelessly before being diagnosed with coronavirus on Wednesday, will not be fined or suspended by the NBA, according to a report Friday by Yahoo Sports. Gobert on Monday joked about the NBA's policy to keep media members at a safe distance from players in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. He touched all the microphones and other recording equipment at the press table before after concluding interviews with the media in a room at the Jazz's press facility.

He also continued to high-five teammates before it was announced that coronavirus had become a pandemic. Gobert's diagnosis led the NBA to suspend its season indefinitely. After Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell confirmed Thursday that he tested positive for coronavirus over social media, Gobert issued an apology on Instagram.

"I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of concern and support over the last 24 hours. I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis...mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment," Gobert wrote. "The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus. I am under great care and will fully recover. Thank you again for all your support. I encourage everyone to take all of the steps to stay safe and healthy. Love."

Mitchell was the only other player or member of the Jazz organization who tested positive for coronavirus out of 58 tests performed on Wednesday night, The Athletic reported. On Friday, Sports Illustrated reported that Mitchell is "extremely frustrated" with Gobert. There was an indication of that in his Instagram post on Thursday, which read in part, "We are learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them."

The Jazz returned to Utah from Oklahoma City on a charter flight Thursday after their Wednesday game against the Thunder was postponed. But Gobert and Mitchell reportedly were not on that flight. --Field Level Media

