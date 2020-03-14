Seinfeld: Owning Mets wouldn't be fun, so not interested

The New York Mets are for sale, and longtime Mets fan Jerry Seinfeld included plenty of baseball references in his iconic TV show from 1989 to 1998 ... but no, the actor says being an owner would take all the fun out of the game. Considering Seinfeld's wealth -- numerous websites peg his net worth at $950 million -- and his baseball interest, TMZ asked him on Friday whether he was interested. In a word, he said no.

Seinfeld added, "The highest level of sports appreciation, particularly baseball, is a hot dog, a beer, and a seat. There's nothing higher. That's the pinnacle. People think that owning the team is more fun; it's actually less fun." Mets minority owner Steve Cohen thought he had a deal in place to buy the team from the Wilpon family, though those plans fell through in February.

--Field Level Media

