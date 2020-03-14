Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raptors test negative for coronavirus, one result pending

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 16:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 16:04 IST
Raptors test negative for coronavirus, one result pending

The majority of the reigning NBA champion Toronto Raptors tested negative for the new coronavirus, but there is still one result pending from the medical examinations that were done in Canada, the club announced on Friday. The team said they were still waiting on the test results of one person. They did not name the individual and didn't provide any details.

The team decided to do the testing on Wednesday in Toronto after the Raptors played Monday in Utah against the Jazz, whose players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell both tested positive for COVID-19. "All of the members of the travel party who were tested on Wednesday in Toronto have received their results, and they are all currently negative," a Raptors spokesman said in a news release.

"These results will not affect our protocols, however. Those asked to self-isolate by Toronto Public Health will continue to do so. "We will all practice social distancing and good hand hygiene, and -- most importantly -- carefully monitor our health.

"We continue to be in close contact with public health authorities and infectious disease experts, and are very grateful for their guidance. As always, we appreciate the support of our fans, families, and friends." The Raptors beat the Jazz 101-92 for their fourth consecutive win. The NBA suspended its season Wednesday "for at least 30 days" after France's Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

New rockets target Iraq base where US, UK troops killed

A fresh spate of rockets targeted an Iraqi base north of Baghdad on Saturday where foreign troops are deployed, Iraqi and US security sources told AFP, in a rare daytime attack. It was the 23rd such attack since late October on installation...

Coronavirus death toll in Greece rises to three

Greece announced two more coronavirus deaths on Saturday bringing the toll to three, as an unprecedented lockdown takes effect. A 67-year-old man died on Zakynthos island early on Saturday and a 90-year-old man died in the northern city of ...

Estonia to raise up to 1 bln euros to tackle coronavirus outbreak

Estonia is preparing to raise up to 1 billion euros 1.1 billion to cope with the coronavirus outbreak, including via short-dated bonds, the Finance Ministry said on Saturday. As a first step, the maximum allowed issuance of short-term bonds...

2 get Chameli Devi Jain Award for outstanding woman journalist

Arfa Khanum Sherwani of The Wire and Bengaluru-based freelancer Rohini Mohan have been jointly given this years Chameli Devi Jain Award for outstanding woman journalist. Rukmini S, an independent data-journalist from Chennai, received honou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020